Radio From Hell | 7.14.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and Don and Denver Criddle join us for a new Mona Community Notes before we crown the Boner of the Day. After that, JD is back with our Tech Talk and challenge a listener to Beat Gina! Then, we finish with the Boner Recap and News.
Watch above or listen below!!!
3-bit gamer, Alaina Wood, beat gina, Bill Allred, boner of the day, Boner Recap, Caity 4 Short, Don and Denver Criddle, Frank Crist, Gina Barberi, Kerry Bill Gina, Kerry Jackson, Lists, Live Radio Show, Mona Community Notes, Morning Radio, Morning Radio Show, Morning Show Hosts., news, Nightingale College, Puppy Cam, Radio From Hell, radio from hell live, Radio From Hell Podcast, rfh, RFH Podcast, SLC radio, sports, tech talk, Tech Talk with JD, Utah Word, vax cam, Wellness Check, Worst States to Live In List, X96, x96 live