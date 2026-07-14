Radio From Hell Wellness Check for July 14th, 2026

How to Get Better, More Consistent Sleep

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you have probably heard that sleep is critical for our mental and physical health. The impacts of not getting enough sleep range from being in a bad mood the next day to shortening your life expectancy. For many, sleep does not come easily. Here are some tips to help you fall and stay asleep more consistently.

Stick to a sleep schedule. As much as possible, get to bed and get up at the same time each day, including on the weekends. This consistency helps your body know when it’s time to start winding down.

Create a wind-down ritual. Spend the 30 minutes or so before bed doing calming activities such as stretching, reading, or meditating. Doing relaxing activities before you get into bed will help your body wind down and help you reduce stress.

Make your room a sleep sanctuary. Ensure your room is dark, slightly cool, and free of clutter. Creating an ideal sleep environment will help you feel relaxed and avoid distractions from light or the pile of clothes sitting on the chair in the corner.

During the day, try to get some natural light. Our body’s natural rhythms are impacted by the cycles of the sun and moon. If possible, try to spend some of your early morning time in the natural light to help wake up your body, and stop melatonin production.

Eat and drink mindfully. How we eat and drink can impact our sleep and wake cycles. Caffeine, spicy foods, and alcohol might not be ideal to consume late in the day. Pay attention to what foods and beverages seem to keep you up at night and avoid those later in the day.

Talk to your healthcare team. Sometimes sleep is hard to come by and if you are consistently struggling to sleep, you might need to talk to your doctor and do a sleep study. Your medical care team can help you diagnose and provide tools or medications to help you sleep better.



We all deserve to feel well rested and energized during our day. The way we sleep is crucial to supporting a healthy and happy life. Try making one small adjustment at a time and see what a difference it can make.

https://www.precisionnutrition.com/hacking-sleep

https://www.health.harvard.edu/newsletter_article/8-secrets-to-a-good-nights-sleep

https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/adult-health/in-depth/sleep/art-20048379