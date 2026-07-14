Tech Talk with JD from July 14th, 2026

Ever thought Pokemon needed guns? Palworld has you covered
- It’s Pokemon with guns–do you need to know anything else?
- Catch rare monsters, craft and build buildings, and battle evil humans with your friends!
- Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Mac
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gDRefbthKM
Save the planets in The Planet Crafter
- Play with up to 7 friends as you try to terraform a collection of dead planets!
- Collect resources, craft terraforming machines, and watch planets become inhabitable
- Out July 21 on PS5 and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij_76nh-CNo
Tis the season for remakes!
- Halo: Campaign Evolved
- A top to bottom remake of the very first Halo game, featuring new cutscenes, voice acting, and gameplay
- Out July 28 on PS5 and Xbox
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Revisiting the best Assassin’s Creed game–piracy!
- Out now on PS5, Xbox, and PC
- Backyard Baseball
- For fans of the 90s classics
- Out now on PC, on everything else in August
If you get analysis paralysis over books, Uncovered is here to help
- “Judge a book by its writing”
- Read just the first page, skip the cover, and if you like it, click to reveal!
- Sort by genre or check them all out!
- https://uncovered.ink/
Remember I Spy? It’s back, in Wikipedia form!
- Search for an object, and it’ll show you a bunch of items that show up on Wikipedia for that item!
- https://neal.fun/wiki-spy/
How good are you at chopping digital firewood?
- Chop the wood. Chop chop.
- https://screen.toys/firewood/