Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD from July 14th, 2026

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Ever thought Pokemon needed guns? Palworld has you covered
  • It’s Pokemon with guns–do you need to know anything else?
  • Catch rare monsters, craft and build buildings, and battle evil humans with your friends!
  • Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Mac
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gDRefbthKM

Save the planets in The Planet Crafter 

  • Play with up to 7 friends as you try to terraform a collection of dead planets!
  • Collect resources, craft terraforming machines, and watch planets become inhabitable
  • Out July 21 on PS5 and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij_76nh-CNo
Tis the season for remakes! 
  • Halo: Campaign Evolved
    • A top to bottom remake of the very first Halo game, featuring new cutscenes, voice acting, and gameplay
    • Out July 28 on PS5 and Xbox
  • Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced 
    • Revisiting the best Assassin’s Creed game–piracy!
    • Out now on PS5, Xbox, and PC
  • Backyard Baseball
    • For fans of the 90s classics
    • Out now on PC, on everything else in August
If you get analysis paralysis over books, Uncovered is here to help
  • “Judge a book by its writing”
  • Read just the first page, skip the cover, and if you like it, click to reveal!
  • Sort by genre or check them all out!
  • https://uncovered.ink/
Remember I Spy? It’s back, in Wikipedia form!
How good are you at chopping digital firewood?
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