Tech Talk with JD from July 14th, 2026

Ever thought Pokemon needed guns? Palworld has you covered It’s Pokemon with guns–do you need to know anything else?

Catch rare monsters, craft and build buildings, and battle evil humans with your friends!

Out now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Mac

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gDRefbthKM Save the planets in The Planet Crafter

Play with up to 7 friends as you try to terraform a collection of dead planets!

Collect resources, craft terraforming machines, and watch planets become inhabitable

Out July 21 on PS5 and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ij_76nh-CNo Tis the season for remakes! Halo: Campaign Evolved A top to bottom remake of the very first Halo game, featuring new cutscenes, voice acting, and gameplay Out July 28 on PS5 and Xbox

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Revisiting the best Assassin’s Creed game–piracy! Out now on PS5, Xbox, and PC

Backyard Baseball For fans of the 90s classics Out now on PC, on everything else in August



If you get analysis paralysis over books, Uncovered is here to help

“Judge a book by its writing”

Read just the first page, skip the cover, and if you like it, click to reveal!

Sort by genre or check them all out!

https://uncovered.ink/

Remember I Spy? It’s back, in Wikipedia form!

Search for an object, and it’ll show you a bunch of items that show up on Wikipedia for that item!

https://neal.fun/wiki-spy/

How good are you at chopping digital firewood?