Boner of the Day for July 14th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: BRITISH AIR…THE ONLY WAY TO FLY

A British Airways flight with 336 passengers was canceled due to multiple crew members being too intoxicated to work. The staff had stayed the night at a high-end resort in Barbados the day before the flight was scheduled. One attendant reportedly vomited at the bar, while another collapsed and had to be carried to his room. The cancellation cost BA an estimated $133,000 in hotels and transport. Four employees have since been suspended for the behavior. British Airways says they are “urgently investigating” and that they expect more of their staff.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: THERE’S NOTHING GODLY ABOUT PASTOR SPELL

Tony Spell, a Louisiana pastor, has been put under an order to stay 50 ft away from his neighbor’s home after physically assaulting his neighbors teenage son, punching him 35 times. Two days after this altercation police were called by the neighbor because Pastor Spell was mowing his lawn at 4a.m. “He’s doing this to intimidate my victim son,” the neighbor claimed, “do you cut your grass at 4 in the morning?” he asked the officer. The cop then went over to Pastor Spell, asking for his name. “Everybody in the world knows my name,” Spell replied, “he’s just sore because I beat the crap out of his f*gg*t boy.” Spell alleged that the boy threatened his family, “He said, ‘I’m going to rape your wife, I’m going to rape all your grandchildren, and the next time you go out of town, I’m going to kill them.'” Spell also cited a Bible passage, ”In my name, they shall lay hands on the sick. And they shall recover.” He then commented “I fulfilled the scripture. I laid hands on the sick.”

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Boner Candidate #3: PLEASE DO NOT BRING HANDGRENADES OR OTHER EXPLOSIVE DEVICES TO THE POLICE STATION.

Ontario Police in Canada are reminding resident NOT to bring explosives to the police station after a WWII grenade was turned in at the police station in Ottawa. “The OPP would like to remind the public that if you find such items, please do not transport them to your local police station…This could obviously prove extremely dangerous to the person bringing the item and others around.” They recommend that if resident find explosives, leave them where they were found and report the location to authorities. “The police will arrange for their Explosives Disposal Unit to attend to safely discard the item.”

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