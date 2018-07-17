Who Has the Best Airline in the World? We Have the Rankings

Well, none of them are from the U.S.

Most of us have done our fair share of flying. But who is ranked as the top airline in the world? Chances are that you’ve never flown the airline at the top of the list. Consumer-aviation website Skytrax has named Singapore Airlines as its top airline for 2018. Singapore Air finished second in the rankings one year ago.

Overall, airlines from Asia dominate the elite end of Skytrax’s rankings — taking nine of the top 10 spots. When you think about it, the one thing that usually makes a flight unbearable are the other passengers. Keep your damn shoes on, don’t hog the armrest, and use mints! Oh, and use headphones!