It’s National Hot Dog Day

In a world of made-up holidays, this is another one!

National Hot Dog day is Wednesday and there are plenty of good deals to for you to gobble up. Hot Dogs can be topped with anything such as ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, avocado, chili and on July 18th you can have your dog your way with deep discounts from these restaurants. 7-Eleven’s Big Bite will be on sale for $1!

Of course, you can get a hot dog on sale every day at Sonic but for National Hot Dog Day that .99 cent hot dog will be that much more amazing.