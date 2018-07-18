Life Radio From Hell | 7/17/2018 By Dylan Allred Posted on July 18, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Bill Allred, Gina Barberi, Kerry Jackson, live, Radio From Hell, RFH TV, Video Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you And the First Rock Music Video to Hit 1,000,000,000 Is… Podcast | Geekshow: Damnit Karen! Boner Fight for July 16th, 2018 Comments