Bill Frost on TV for December 18th, 2017

Bill Frost’s 25 recommended 2017 shows to catch up on over the holidays (and where to stream them):
1. Baskets (FX; Seasons 1-2 available on Hulu)
2. Better Call Saul (AMC; Seasons 1-2 available on Netflix)
3. Better Things (FX; Season 1 available on Hulu)
4. Blood Drive (Syfy; Season 1 available on Syfy.com, Syfy app)
5. BoJack Horseman (Netflix; Seasons 1-4)
6. Brockmire (IFC; Season 1 available on IFC app)
7. Crashing (HBO; Season 1 available on HBO Go, HBO Now on-demand)
8. Crazyhead (Netflix; Season 1)
9. The Detour (TBS; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 on TBS app and on-demand)
10. GLOW (Netflix; Season 1)
11. Good Behavior (TNT; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 TNT app and on-demand)
12. Halt & Catch Fire (AMC; Seasons 1-4 available on Netflix)
13. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu; Season 1)
14. Happy! (Syfy; Season 1 available on Syfy.com, Syfy app and on-demand)
15. Lady Dynamite (Netflix; Seasons 1-2)
16. Legion (FX; Season 1 available on Hulu)
17. Love (Netflix; Seasons 1-2)
18. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime; Season 1)
19. Preacher (AMC; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 AMC on-demand)
20. Queen of the South (USA; Season 1 available on Netflix, Season 2 USA on-demand)
21. Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix; Season 1)
22. Shameless (Showtime; Seasons 1-7 available on Netflix, Season 8 Showtime app and on-demand)
23. SMILF (Showtime; Season 1 available on Showtime app and on-demand)
24. Teachers (TV Land; Seasons 1-2 available on-demand)
25. You’re the Worst (FXX; Seasons 1-3 available on Hulu, Season 4 on-demand)
