Bill Frost on TV for December 18th, 2017

Posted on

Bill Frost’s 25 recommended 2017 shows to catch up on over the holidays (and where to stream them):

1.       Baskets (FX; Seasons 1-2 available on Hulu)
2.       Better Call Saul (AMC; Seasons 1-2 available on Netflix)
3.       Better Things (FX; Season 1 available on Hulu)
4.       Blood Drive (Syfy; Season 1 available on Syfy.com, Syfy app)
5.       BoJack Horseman (Netflix; Seasons 1-4)
6.       Brockmire (IFC; Season 1 available on IFC app)
7.       Crashing (HBO; Season 1 available on HBO Go, HBO Now on-demand)
8.       Crazyhead (Netflix; Season 1)
9.       The Detour (TBS; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 on TBS app and on-demand)
10.   GLOW (Netflix; Season 1)
11.   Good Behavior (TNT; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 TNT app and on-demand)
12.   Halt & Catch Fire (AMC; Seasons 1-4 available on Netflix)
13.   The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu; Season 1)
14.   Happy! (Syfy; Season 1 available on Syfy.com, Syfy app and on-demand)
15.   Lady Dynamite (Netflix; Seasons 1-2)
16.   Legion (FX; Season 1 available on Hulu)
17.   Love (Netflix; Seasons 1-2)
18.   The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime; Season 1)
19.   Preacher (AMC; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 AMC on-demand)
20.   Queen of the South (USA; Season 1 available on Netflix, Season 2  USA on-demand)
21.   Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix; Season 1)
22.   Shameless (Showtime; Seasons 1-7 available on Netflix, Season 8 Showtime app and on-demand)
23.   SMILF (Showtime; Season 1 available on Showtime app and on-demand)
24.   Teachers (TV Land; Seasons 1-2 available on-demand)
25.   You’re the Worst (FXX; Seasons 1-3 available on Hulu, Season 4 on-demand)

