Bill Frost on TV for December 18th, 2017

Bill Frost’s 25 recommended 2017 shows to catch up on over the holidays (and where to stream them):

1. Baskets (FX; Seasons 1-2 available on Hulu)

2. Better Call Saul (AMC; Seasons 1-2 available on Netflix)

3. Better Things (FX; Season 1 available on Hulu)

4. Blood Drive (Syfy; Season 1 available on Syfy.com, Syfy app)

5. BoJack Horseman (Netflix; Seasons 1-4)

6. Brockmire (IFC; Season 1 available on IFC app)

7. Crashing (HBO; Season 1 available on HBO Go, HBO Now on-demand)

8. Crazyhead (Netflix; Season 1)

9. The Detour (TBS; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 on TBS app and on-demand)

10. GLOW (Netflix; Season 1)

11. Good Behavior (TNT; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 TNT app and on-demand)

12. Halt & Catch Fire (AMC; Seasons 1-4 available on Netflix)

13. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu; Season 1)

14. Happy! (Syfy; Season 1 available on Syfy.com, Syfy app and on-demand)

15. Lady Dynamite (Netflix; Seasons 1-2)

16. Legion (FX; Season 1 available on Hulu)

17. Love (Netflix; Seasons 1-2)

18. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime; Season 1)

19. Preacher (AMC; Season 1 available on Hulu, Season 2 AMC on-demand)

20. Queen of the South (USA; Season 1 available on Netflix, Season 2 USA on-demand)

21. Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix; Season 1)

22. Shameless (Showtime; Seasons 1-7 available on Netflix, Season 8 Showtime app and on-demand)

23. SMILF (Showtime; Season 1 available on Showtime app and on-demand)

24. Teachers (TV Land; Seasons 1-2 available on-demand)

25. You’re the Worst (FXX; Seasons 1-3 available on Hulu, Season 4 on-demand)