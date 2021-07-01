‘Black Panther’ Sequel Begins Production

At long last, production on the Black Panther sequel has begun – sadly, without star Chadwick Boseman.
Production is underway in Atlanta on Black Panther: Wakanda, which returns director Ryan Coogler and most of the original cast including Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, and Lupita Nyong’o.
Boseman died last year after a battle with cancer and Marvel does not plan to recast his character T’challa. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised, “We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”
Black Panther: Wakanda is due out in July 2022.
How should they handle Boseman’s death in the sequel? Will one of the other characters take over for him?
