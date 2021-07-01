Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni rumored to be in Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Reboot

According to the YouTube rumor mill, the Disney sequel trilogy will be removed from the story universe and fans will get a rebooted sequel trilogy instead.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are rumored to be involved in this reboot.

However, the details are very skim on what this reboot will offer and how the characters will play a part in this project.

John Favreau And Dave Filoni Rumored To Lead Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Reboot – https://t.co/vpqhrfAb1F #StarWars pic.twitter.com/KMU15YshbK — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) July 1, 2021

One thing is for sure changes are being made to help satisfy Star Wars fans.

Who is your favorite Star Wars Character? Who is your favorite Star Wars Actor?