Geek News on the Radio June 1st, 2026

House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer

Netflix Unveils Trailer For Mexican Stop-Motion ‘I Am Frankelda’

Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ is getting a TV series

63 years after one of Alfred Hitchcock’s best movies was released, this frightful feature is officially being remade into a TV show.

Read Here

Unsung Hero of Star Wars and George Lucas’ Ex-Wife, Marcia Lucas, passed away at 80

A representative for the family says Marcia died on Wednesday from metastatic cancer. She reportedly passed peacefully at her home in Rancho Mirage, CA surrounded by loved ones.

Read Here