Geek News

Geek News on the Radio June 1st, 2026

Posted on

House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer

 

Netflix Unveils Trailer For Mexican Stop-Motion ‘I Am Frankelda’

 

Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ is getting a TV series

63 years after one of Alfred Hitchcock’s best movies was released, this frightful feature is officially being remade into a TV show.

Read Here

 

Unsung Hero of Star Wars and George Lucas’ Ex-Wife, Marcia Lucas, passed away at 80

A representative for the family says Marcia died on Wednesday from metastatic cancer. She reportedly passed peacefully at her home in Rancho Mirage, CA surrounded by loved ones.

Read Here

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top