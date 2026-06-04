Geek News on the Radio from June 4th, 2026

Silo Season 3 Trailer

Netflix New Series Barbaric

Another comic book is getting a series on Netflix. Barbaric, a Medieval fantasy drama had been green lit by Netflix coming from A+ E Studios and Sheldon Turner & Jennifer Klein’s 100% Productions.

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Warrior Cats Series

The well loved Warrior Cat books are getting their own series. Coolabi, along with Tencent Video have green lit the series and have landed big names to help with the animation, including What If…? and Ms. Marvel showrunner A.C. Bradley and Rodrigo Blaas (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) as director.

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James Gunn Releases Lex Luthor Teaser Image

Well known director, James Gunn has taken to social media again with a teaser image from the set of Man of Tomorrow, his latest Superman movie. But it wasn’t an image of Superman, instead it was an inside look at what Lex Luthor will look like in the up coming film.

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Zach Snyder Escape from New York Remake

It seems like you either love his work or hate it, but Zach Snyder is at it again with his plans to remake “Escape From New York”. It seems to be getting mixed feelings from critics and audience, which side do you land on?

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