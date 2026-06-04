Boner of the Day June 4th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS STINKIN’ THE JOINT UP WITH FISH IN THE MICROWAVE. WHAT ELSE WAS I SUPPOSED TO DO?

Michael Debiase, a former South Carolina detective, has ended his career by pulling a gun on a colleague. Debiase confronted a fellow officer about microwaving fish and creating an unpleasant odor in the office. The situation escalated when the detective pulled out his department issued handgun and pointed it at his coworker. He was immediately placed on leave and has since been charged for the felony offence.

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Boner Candidate #2: NO POINT IN BEING A FIREFIGHTER IF THERE AIN’T NO FIRE.

A Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter, Justin Sholly, is facing arson charges after allegedly starting three fires within 30 hours. Sholly, a member of the Perseverance Volunteer Fire Company, has been accused of lighting a pile of wood off the side of the road on fire, along with multiple buildings and a property. Although no injuries occurred, a total of 18 people were in the vicinity of these fires. Sholly was caught because his personal vehicle was seen at the scene of all three events. During questioning, Sholly confessed and admitted to responding with his fire company to two of the incidents he caused.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: SOME OF THE SLEEPY LITTLE TYKES AT DARE CARE MIGHT NEED A BUMP.

A Little Dreams Daycare worker, in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, was unpacking a toddlers lunch box when she found a “small clear bag that contained a white powdered substance.” The staff called 911, suspecting that it was drugs. Officers tested the substance and it came back positive for cocaine. Detectives said they’ve been suspicious of the toddler’s parents, Emily Arter and Joel Rodriguez-Melendez, for years and believe she is dealing cocaine very regularly. Neighbors of the couple have complaints about suspected drug dealing, alleging they see “a lot of people coming and going from that residence during different times of the day and evenings and the people are not staying there too long before leaving again.” Officers have since raided the home, removed the children, and arrested the Arter’s.

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