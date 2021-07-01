She-Hulk Will Reportedly Be Like The MCU’s Female Deadpool

We’re learning more and more about the upcoming She-Hulk project!
Sources are saying that She-Hulk will be characterized in the same fashion as Deadpool.
The Disney+ series has already been described as a “half-hour legal comedy,” so fans can probably expect something a little light-hearted.
The 10-episode series is currently filming and is expected to be streaming on Disney+ in 2022.
Are you excited about the upcoming She-Hulk series? What are some Marvel characters that you think deserve to have their own show?
