We’re learning more and more about the upcoming She-Hulk project!

Sources are saying that She-Hulk will be characterized in the same fashion as Deadpool.

The Disney+ series has already been described as a “half-hour legal comedy,” so fans can probably expect something a little light-hearted.

The 10-episode series is currently filming and is expected to be streaming on Disney+ in 2022.

She-Hulk Will Reportedly Be Like The MCU’s Female Deadpool – https://t.co/gel4JBRPx1 #shehulk pic.twitter.com/dss0LXU57q — We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) July 1, 2021

