Life

Tech Leaders Pledge to Improve Women’s Safety Online

Posted on

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Google all have promised safer online experiences for women.

The tech companies made the pledge to improve the safety of women online at the UN Generation Equality Forum in Paris.

The companies said that they will work on improving who can react and engage to what women share online, as well as safety and navigation features.

The move will work towards “proactively reducing the amount of abuse” that women encounter in online settings.

Do you think social media and internet leaders should do more to make users feel safe? Have you ever dealt with bad interactions online?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top