Tech Leaders Pledge to Improve Women’s Safety Online

Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Google all have promised safer online experiences for women.

The tech companies made the pledge to improve the safety of women online at the UN Generation Equality Forum in Paris.

The companies said that they will work on improving who can react and engage to what women share online, as well as safety and navigation features.

Facebook, Google, TikTok and Twitter pledge to improve women's safety online https://t.co/oeTyeoeoir pic.twitter.com/CQSgtHY30h — Engadget (@engadget) July 1, 2021

The move will work towards “proactively reducing the amount of abuse” that women encounter in online settings.

