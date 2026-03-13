Sean Means Movie Reviews From March 13th, 2026

Opening March 13, 2026
Slanted – body horror drama during prom – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
An insecure Chinese-American teenager undergoes experimental surgery to appear white, hoping to secure the prom queen title and peer acceptance. ViaIMDB
Directed By: Amy Wang
Starring: Shirley Chen, Mckenna Grace, Amelie Zilber
Reminders of Him – Colleen Hoover-based weepie – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
After prison, a woman attempts to reconnect with her young daughter but faces resistance from everyone except a bar owner with ties to her child. As they grow closer, she must confront her past mistakes to build a hopeful future. ViaIMDB
Directed By: Vanessa Caswill
Starring: Maika Monroe, Bradley Whitford, Tyriq Withers
Undertone – sound-based horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars
The host of a popular paranormal podcast becomes haunted by terrifying recordings mysteriously sent her way. ViaIMDB
Directed By: Ian Tuason
Starring: Nina Kiri, Adam DiMarco, Michèle Duquet
Sirat – thriller at rave scene in North Africa – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
A father, accompanied by his son, goes looking for his missing daughter in North Africa. ViaIMDB
Directed By: Oliver Laxe
Starring: Sergi López, Bruno Núñez Arjona, Stefania Gadda
Next Week:
• Project Hail Mary
• Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
• The Pout-Pout Fish