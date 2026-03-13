Sean Means Movie Reviews From March 13th, 2026

Radio From Hell

Opening March 13, 2026

 Slanted – body horror drama during prom – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

An insecure Chinese-American teenager undergoes experimental surgery to appear white, hoping to secure the prom queen title and peer acceptance. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Amy Wang

Starring: Shirley Chen, Mckenna Grace, Amelie Zilber

 Reminders of Him – Colleen Hoover-based weepie – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

After prison, a woman attempts to reconnect with her young daughter but faces resistance from everyone except a bar owner with ties to her child. As they grow closer, she must confront her past mistakes to build a hopeful future. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Vanessa Caswill

Starring: Maika Monroe, Bradley Whitford, Tyriq Withers

 

 Undertone – sound-based horror thriller – theaters – 3 stars

The host of a popular paranormal podcast becomes haunted by terrifying recordings mysteriously sent her way. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Ian Tuason

Starring: Nina Kiri, Adam DiMarco, Michèle Duquet

 

 Sirat – thriller at rave scene in North Africa – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

A father, accompanied by his son, goes looking for his missing daughter in North Africa. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Oliver Laxe

Starring: Sergi López, Bruno Núñez Arjona, Stefania Gadda

