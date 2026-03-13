Boner of the Day From March 13th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT A DUMMKOPF

A German tourist, Faycal Manz, sued a New York taco restaurant for $100,000 after claiming the salsa on his tacos caused severe pain, nausea, and mouth blisters. Manz argued that the restaurant failed to warn him that the Mexican salsa could be dangerously spicy, especially given his low tolerance for spicy food. A federal judge rejected the lawsuit, stating that spicy salsa is common knowledge and that Manz could have asked about the heat level or researched it beforehand. The judge concluded that Manz provided no real evidence of danger and noted that he continued his vacation normally after the incident.

Boner Candidate #2: NO, REALLY I AM A DENTIST

A New Jersey woman, Ana C. Amato, was arrested after allegedly performing dental work without a license and failing to complete a patient’s root canal. The man, who found her services advertised on WhatsApp and paid a $300 deposit toward a $1,000 procedure, went to police with a bleeding mouth after she refused to return his money. Authorities later confirmed Amato was not licensed to practice dentistry and charged her with unlawful practice of dentistry, aggravated assault, and financial facilitation of criminal activity.

Boner Candidate #3: EVERYONE WAS HELPFUL AND KIND EXCEPT FOR THE ASS HAT WHO STOLE DAVE’S PHONE.

Dave’s phone was stolen this afternoon. Bill keeps his location on my phone, so they did a little sleuthing . We located it at the Stabby Smith’s in the ‘Sell Your Phone’ machine. We could actually hear it ringing inside when we called it! After several calls to the machine company and the police, we are all back at Smith’s now hoping to get it out. Big thanks to Louie the Smith’s security guard, he was so helpful today and kind!