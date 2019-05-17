Boner of the Day for May 17th, 2019

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SANITARY NAPKIN ATTACK

A 29-year-old woman was arrested Monday evening after striking a hospital worker with a “used” feminine product that the suspect had removed from her pants, police report. Defendant Coffii Castellion sought treatment in the emergency room of the Mease Dunedin Hospital, which is about seven miles from her residence in Largo, a Tampa Bay suburb. While in the hospital, cops say, Castellion swiped seven bathing cloths and ten sets of hospital slippers estimated to be worth a combined $10.79. That minor pilferage cost Castellion a felony rap since she has two prior theft convictions.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THIS JUG WINE TASTES GREAT

A restaurant diner who ordered a nice bottle of red wine to go with their dinner got something a bit fancier than they were expecting — a bottle worth $5,800. The customer at the Manchester, England, branch of steak chain Hawksmoor ordered a 2001 Chateau Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, which is listed at £260 ($335), a PR company representing the restaurant told CNN. “It was a very busy night at the restaurant and a very simple mistake,” Irena Pogarcic of Kitchen Communications said in an email. “A member of staff picked up the wrong bottle, mistaking it for another Bordeaux of the same vintage.”

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THE RACIST PROMPOSAL

The young couple appeared jubilant as they held up a poster-board sign adorned with hearts meant to cement their date to Palos Verdes High School’s upcoming prom — a quintessential teenage event with the dreamy theme “Wish Upon a Star.” The boy, identified by his peers as a foreign exchange student, smiled as he looked off into the distance. The girl threw her head back in laughter. Someone snapped a photograph — in an instant memorializing the moment and the hateful message on the poster. “Bianca You are racist, but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom.” Six extra-large letters within the message clearly spell out the N-word. The bold lettering of the racial slur stands out starkly against the pearl-hued poster-board. The photograph spread quickly on social media this week, prompting backlash from students and parents who argue the situation highlights larger issues about the normalization of hate speech among youth in affluent, predominantly white communities.

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I COULDN’T HELP MYSELF, HE WAS HUNGRY

A New Hampshire school cafeteria worker’s kindness may have got her fired. Bonnie Kimball tells the Valley News she was terminated March 28 by her employer, a vendor that supplies food to the Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan. It came a day after she gave a student lunch, even though he couldn’t pay for it. Kimball says that when the student’s account showed no funds, she quietly told him “‘tell (your) mom you need money,'” and provided a lunch. She claims a manager just asked what was on the boy’s plate and walked away. “It was my life for five years. I went and I took care of another family,” Kimball told the newspaper. “You don’t just lose a family member, be OK and move on.” A spokeswoman for Manchester-based Cafe Services said in a statement Thursday it “would never authorize an employee to not feed a student or staff member a meal.” The spokeswoman would only say an employee “would not be let go because they provided this lunch to a student.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THREATENED ROBBERY AT SNOOKIES

A Des Moines man is accused of threatening to rob an ice cream shop because he was mad about his order. Court documents show Trayantwon Thomas went to Snookies Malt Shop in Beaverdale, but was not happy about what he ordered. The documents show he demanded his money back and continued to be defiant and make other demands, even threatening to come back later and rob the shop. Thomas is charged with first degree harassment and criminal mischief. A protective order also means he can no longer go to Snookies.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: HE’S A DAD AND SHE’S STILL OUT OF THE SCRIPT.

CBS is defending its decision to renew the legal drama “Bull” starring Michael Weatherly, who was accused of sexual harassment last year, by noting that the actor is a father. The highly rated procedural was renewed for a fourth season despite former co-star Eliza Dushku claiming Weatherly regularly harassed her on set by making “cruel” and “aggressive” comments about sex, rape and her appearance in front of cast and crew members. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum reached a $9.5 million settlement with the network in January 2018 after she was written out the show for what she believed was retaliation for speaking out about the actor’s alleged misconduct. CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said on Wednesday at the network’s upfront presentation that he ultimately felt comfortable welcoming Weatherly back to the network after considering the “totality of his work.”

