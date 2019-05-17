Boner Fight for May 17th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE RACIST PROMPOSAL

The young couple appeared jubilant as they held up a poster-board sign adorned with hearts meant to cement their date to Palos Verdes High School’s upcoming prom — a quintessential teenage event with the dreamy theme “Wish Upon a Star.” The boy, identified by his peers as a foreign exchange student, smiled as he looked off into the distance. The girl threw her head back in laughter. Someone snapped a photograph — in an instant memorializing the moment and the hateful message on the poster. “Bianca You are racist, but I would give anything for you to go with me to prom.” Six extra-large letters within the message clearly spell out the N-word. The bold lettering of the racial slur stands out starkly against the pearl-hued poster-board. The photograph spread quickly on social media this week, prompting backlash from students and parents who argue the situation highlights larger issues about the normalization of hate speech among youth in affluent, predominantly white communities.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: I COULDN’T HELP MYSELF, HE WAS HUNGRY

A New Hampshire school cafeteria worker’s kindness may have got her fired. Bonnie Kimball tells the Valley News she was terminated March 28 by her employer, a vendor that supplies food to the Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan. It came a day after she gave a student lunch, even though he couldn’t pay for it. Kimball says that when the student’s account showed no funds, she quietly told him “‘tell (your) mom you need money,’” and provided a lunch. She claims a manager just asked what was on the boy’s plate and walked away. “It was my life for five years. I went and I took care of another family,” Kimball told the newspaper. “You don’t just lose a family member, be OK and move on.” A spokeswoman for Manchester-based Cafe Services said in a statement Thursday it “would never authorize an employee to not feed a student or staff member a meal.” The spokeswoman would only say an employee “would not be let go because they provided this lunch to a student.”

