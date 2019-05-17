X96 I.P.O. | May 19, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
- Interpol “The Weekend”
- Bush “Bullet Holes”
- Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
- The Hives “I’m Alive”
- The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger”
- Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
- The Black Keys “Go”
- The Heavy “Better As One”
- Barns Courtney “You and I”
- The Interrupters “I Gace You Everything”
- Sublime with Rome “Light On”
- Billie Eilish “Bad Guy”
