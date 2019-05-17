Music

X96 I.P.O. | May 19, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Angels and Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
  • Interpol “The Weekend”
  • Bush “Bullet Holes”
  • Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
  • The Hives “I’m Alive”
  • The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger”
  • Silversun Pickups “It Doesn’t Matter Why”
  • The Black Keys “Go”
  • The Heavy “Better As One”
  • Barns Courtney “You and I”
  • The Interrupters “I Gace You Everything”
  • Sublime with Rome “Light On”
  • Billie Eilish “Bad Guy”

