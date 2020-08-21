Life

BREAKING: Lori Loughlin’s Husband Sentenced To Five Months In Prison

Lori Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has been sentenced to five months behind bars – with Loughlin’s sentence expected later today.
Both Loughlin and Gianulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for using false information to try to get their daughters accepted to USC.

Gianulli will report to prison on Nov. 19th. Loughlin’s sentencing is due for later Friday afternoon.

Will Loughlin get the same sentence? Would their sentences have been lighter if they’d cooperated right away, like Felicity Huffman did?

