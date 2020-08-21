“Wonder Woman 1984” Villain Inspired By Someone You Know

The President of the United States served as inspiration for a villain in the upcoming Wonder Woman movie. Director of Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins told ScreenRant that Donald Trump partially inspired film villain Maxwell Lord.

Jenkins said, “Trump’s definitely one of the people that we looked at, but it’s any of those kind of mavericks of business success that was big in the ‘80s. Who went on to be major players in our world in potentially questionable other ways.”

Jenkins also said she is not trying to be political. She continued, “I don’t have an agenda to have a political message to send to the world, but I think that the world all needs the same political message. Everybody needs to look at themselves right now, and our politics, our belief system of excess.”

