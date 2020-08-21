The International Space Station has sprung a leak, according to NASA. That’s not quite as alarming as it sounds – the ISS is always leaking a small amount of air – but it’s bad enough that the current three-man crew is hunkered down in one module while NASA tries to locate and fix the problem.

NASA says the leak “presents no immediate danger to the crew”. If things take a turn for the worse, a Soyuz MS-16 spaceship is docked at the station ready to bring the crew home in an emergency.