Boner Candidate #1: THEM LITTLE GREEN MEN? THEY’RE DEMONS!

J.D. Vance said in a recent interview that he is “obsessed” with UFOs and intends to investigate them more deeply before leaving office, though he has not yet reviewed classified files. He suggested that unexplained phenomena may have spiritual or religious explanations rather than extraterrestrial origins, referencing his Christian beliefs. His remarks come amid renewed public interest fueled by comments from Barack Obama and transparency promises from Donald Trump regarding potential UFO-related disclosures.

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Boner Candidate #2: THAT’S JUST DAMN EMBARRASSING

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to protect Jill Biden accidentally shot himself in the leg at Philadelphia International Airport during a negligent firearm discharge. The agent was hospitalized in stable condition, and Biden was not present at the time of the incident. Authorities said the shooting occurred while the agent was in an unmarked vehicle, and airport operations were not disrupted.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: IT DOES NOT SEEM LIKE HE IS BEING SINCERE

A review of livestreams by Kai Schwemmer found he made racist, antisemitic, homophobic, and extremist statements, undermining his claim that a religious mission led him to abandon such views. His comments included support for extreme positions on abortion, opposition to universal suffrage, and alignment with far-right influencer Nick Fuentes and his beliefs. Critics questioned the sincerity of his stated change and warned his actions do not match his rhetoric. The controversy has drawn backlash from advocacy groups and raised concerns about extremist influence within conservative student political organizations.

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