Facebook Ditching ‘Classic’ Design Next Month

Still rolling with the ‘classic’ Facebook design? Starting next month, you won’t have the option anymore. Facebook changed its interface back in May, but allowed users to keep the ‘classic’ design if they chose.

But starting in September, ‘classic’ will be going away and you’ll have to get used to the new layout – which includes more prominent links to Facebook’s Watch, Marketplace, and Gaming platforms.

What’s more annoying than when a website changes their layout out of the blue? Were you sticking with ‘classic’ Facebook?