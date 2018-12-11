Bryan Cranston Thinks You Should Be Allowed to Be Angry

Bryan Cranston thinks it is okay for you to be angry. He said as much on Monday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Cranston would know a thing or two about being angry in his current role as a very angry man in the Broadway adaptation of the movie Network. Cranston believes we need to normalize anger to affect social change. Is he right?

“True anger displayed socially is not acceptable,” Cranston said. “When you get mad, perhaps when you see injustice […] you don’t want to be tolerant, you don’t want to be accepting. You want to say: ‘No. This makes me angry.'”