Photo of Couple Having Sex on the Egyptian Pyramids Causes Investigation

Egyptian officials are not pleased after a Danish photographer and a model allegedly pleased themselves on top of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Andreas Hvid released pictures and a video of him having sex with a woman while visiting the landmark. The Egyptian government is investigating to see if Hvid “really filmed an explicit pornographic video atop the Pyramid.”

Egyptian authorities are investigating a photo posted by Danish photographer Andreas Hvid, which appears to show him and a woman bumping uglies on the Great Pyramid of Giza. https://t.co/P0FdSIyY4Y — VICE (@VICE) December 10, 2018

An official said there is a possibility of the footage being fake because there “is no way anyone can enter the Pyramids area at night.” The official also points out inaccuracies in the stone size from the footage compared to the stones at the Pyramid. Hvid said the footage is real. He and his model friend snuck into the area and hid when they saw guards coming. Hvid was obsessed with getting this footage and planned out his stunt. He said it happened in November. He also said he has no plans to return to Egypt because of the possibility of arrest.