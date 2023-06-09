Radio From Hell | 6.09.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday which means, Sean Means joins us with his movie reviews including the new Transformers and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. Then, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Local Beehive Distilling Canned Cocktails, then we play a round of Beat Nick and Bill asks for help with travel plans. Then, as always, we finish out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

