Boner of the Day for June 12th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HIS JUST SHOWS WHO THESE PEOPLE ARE
An agitator from the right-wing media has attempted to provoke Brittney Griner and her teammates at the airport. Self described troll, Alex Stein, was caught on video saying, “Do you still wanna boycott America, Brittney?” A man in the video is caught telling him to stop, while working to gain distance between him and the Phoenix Mercury team. Alex Stein’s ‘Prime Time Show’ has hosted others, who like to stoke the flames of divide, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Gavin McInnes.
via NPR
Boner Candidate #2: WHAT ABOUT THE TRUMP FLAG AND THE CONFEDERATE FLAG? WHAT ABOUT THAT MARGIE?
Marjorie Taylor Greene decided to pick a fight with the rainbow flag, and was nothing short of mocked online. “The only flags that should ever be hung are our United States flag and a state flag, so shame on the Gaylord. I’m surprised one of ya’ll hasn’t shimmied up that flag poll yet and taken it down. Shame on them. Shame on them. Shame on them for hanging that flag out there. Shame on them.” Marjorie barked, and she also wrote on Twitter, “Flags shouldn’t be flown because of a so-called “sexual identity.”
via Yahoo News
Boner Candidate #3: MIND BOGGLINGLY STUPID
Brian Kilmeade has been making no sense about soccer players, and the languages that they speak. This all started because Lionel Messi is going to be playing for Inter Miami, and Brian thought he would make a very stupid point. He claimed that Davis Beckham learned to speak English when he started his MLS career in 2007. The tough part David had was overcoming his English accent to accomplish that feat. Brian was a former MLS sideline reporter, so why say something so stupid?
via The Big Lead