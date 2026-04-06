Geek News On the Radio from April 6th, 2026

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Season 2 Confirmed

Lucas Films and Disney+ have renewed the new series Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord for a season 2 just a few hours after its release!

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Animorphs TV Series

Bayan Wolcott is attached to write and executive produce an “Animorphs” TV series which will be developed by Disney+!

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Dungeon Crawler Carl

Upcoming Dungeon Crawler Carl adaptation sets up the next fantasy streaming war!

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Space Balls: The Sequel

The long-awaited sequel to the cult movie Spaceballs now has a release date: April 23, 2027.

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