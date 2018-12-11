Here Are The Most Popular Cat Names In 2018

Looking to bring a furry feline friend into your family? What will you name it? Thanks to the people at Rover.com, yes Rover, we now know the most popular names people chose in 2018. The pet sitting and dog walking company wanted to make sure that cat owners weren’t left out this year when they compiled their annual list.

Got a boy? Oliver took the top spot, along with Leo, Charlie, Milo, and Max rounding out second through fifth place. Luna, Chloe, Bella, Lucy, and Lily were all big for the girls.

Rover says that the trends point to pop culture when naming pets, so look out for Simba to climb the list as The Lion King reboot comes to theaters. What did you name your pet? Where did it come from? Did you change your pet’s name during their life?