Don’t Do This At Disneyland Or You Could Lose Your Annual Pass

While “flipping” items you buy at lower prices might be a great way to bring in some extra income, don’t even think about trying this at Disneyland. Annual pass holders at the theme park are entitled to discounted merchandise. But some unscrupulous folk are then turning around and unloading their hauls for a profit. According to the terms and conditions of the agreement, “Such benefits and discounts are for personal use only and may not be used for any commercial purpose,” which includes reselling.

The OC Register has learned that Disneyland will send the mouse police after so-called “flippers,” revoking their annual passes, which cost upwards of $1,149.