Want To Live To 100? Do This

Lots of people have tips for living past 100. Some say eat right, while others say drink daily. Now one researcher seems to have his own idea. Dan Buettner visited parts of the globe where people are known for their longevity and noticed that they all have something in common.

Apparently, each of the communities counts avid gardeners among them, doing so well into their 80s and 90s. Building on top of previous studies, Buettner believes that having a green thumb can prolong your life, as gardening has a destressing effect, while also keeping you active.