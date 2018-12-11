Smashing Pumpkins Returning To Studio

Billy Corgan will be busy in the new year. Not only is he planning to write the follow-up to last month’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, but he’s going to revisit the classic lineup’s final album. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman shared a photo of he and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin in the studio working on “White Spyder” for the reissue of MACHINA.
According to Corgan, he plans to re-release the 18-year-old album with new artwork, a completely new track listing, plus a bonus album of completed songs from the previously unfinished original tracks. MACHINA I and MACHINA II are expected to come out sometime in 2019 or 2020, while Corgan will hit the studio on January 6th for the next Pumpkins’ album.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.