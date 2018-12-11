Smashing Pumpkins Returning To Studio

Billy Corgan will be busy in the new year. Not only is he planning to write the follow-up to last month’s Shiny and Oh So Bright Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, but he’s going to revisit the classic lineup’s final album. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman shared a photo of he and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin in the studio working on “White Spyder” for the reissue of MACHINA.

According to Corgan, he plans to re-release the 18-year-old album with new artwork, a completely new track listing, plus a bonus album of completed songs from the previously unfinished original tracks. MACHINA I and MACHINA II are expected to come out sometime in 2019 or 2020, while Corgan will hit the studio on January 6th for the next Pumpkins’ album.