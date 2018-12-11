“Toxic Avenger” Movie Reboot Is in the Works

Legendary Entertainment has announced that they have acquired the rights to make a new “Toxic Avenger” movie. The movie follows Toxie, a superhero who fell into toxic waste, as he fights crime in Tromaville, New Jersey. A cast or production start hasn’t been announced yet, but the sheer fact that the movie is happening has fans excited. The Toxic Avenger first came out in 1984 to mixed reviews but expanded into the realm of cartoons and comics. Its return is welcomed by fans of the cult classic.

