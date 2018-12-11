Couple To Serve Entire Christmas Dinner Made From Roadkill

If you get a Christmas dinner invite from Jim Alexander or Betina Bradshaw be forewarned, the couple is serving the entire dinner from roadkill that they have collected. The couple said that they will serve guests a mix of deer, rabbits, pheasant, and they are even going to add a few badgers to the menu. Jim said that he grew up on a farm and learned the importance of not wasting “meat.”

He also added that he feels that he is respecting the animals who lost their lives and he’s helping the environment at the same time, ”By taking the animals home and eating them, I’m at least somehow reducing that waste.”