Delta To Ban Puppies And Kittens

You know what’s a good way to make sure your announcement will be unpopular? Include the words “banning puppies”. That’s what Delta Airlines is doing, changing its rules on support animals to ban all puppies and kittens under 4 months old. Furthermore, Delta is banning all emotional support animals on flights that last longer than 8 hours. The new rules go into effect next week, but if you were planning on flying with a kitten and already bought a ticket you can still do so until Feb. 1st.

