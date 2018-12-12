Life

Reminder: It’s Krispy Kreme $1 for a Dozen Donuts Day

Posted on

Today, Wednesday, December 12th, is Krispy Kreme’s Day of Dozens. If you buy a dozen donuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations, you can buy a second dozen for $1. Why are they doing it today? Because it’s 12/12. Get it? Usually, Krispy Kreme only offers the deal on their birthday in July.

