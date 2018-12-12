Here’s The Best Company To Work For

If you’re not happy with your current job, perhaps it’s time for a change. And what better place to start looking than a company that has been chosen the best place to work. Jumping up from 35th place last year on career monitoring website Comparably‘s employee voted list, Costco has unseated Google as the best employer. The study looked at employee answers on questions regarding compensation, leadership, professional development, work-life balance, and perks and benefits. Comparably CEO Jason Nazar told USA Today that Costco’s family atmosphere and benefits package helped propel them to the top spot.

Numbers 2 is Google and 3 is T-Mobile. Read the full list here.