Police Use Fake Packages To Pinch Porch Pirates

If you’ve ever had your deliveries stolen from outside the house, you’ll be happy to know cops are working to get those thieves off the streets. Using a tried-and-true method, police in Jersey City have set up sting operations, placing fake packages in high theft areas to catch porch pirates in the act. Inside the decoy, Amazon-branded boxes are surveillance cameras and GPS units, which are tracked by volunteers. The Associated Press notes that the program is already a success, with cops nailing their first package pilferer in just three minutes.
Watch your packages!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.