Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from December 17th, 2025

On Sale Friday at 10am:

ZHU – The Marquis Park City – Saturday, January 31

Golden Dance Party( K-pop/ Demon Hunters DJ Night) – The Depot – Saturday, February 7th

Josh Groban w/ Jennifer Hudson – Friday, July 3rd – Maverik Center

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link

2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link

Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link

Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link

2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link

2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link

2025 Little America Breakfast with Santa – 12/27-12/21 – Link

2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker – 2025 at Capitol Theater – 12/05-12/27 – Link

Jolly Holiday DIVA Show! At Metro Music Hall – weekends through 12/21- Link

2025 Santa Brunch at La Caille – Sundays through 12/21 – Link

Hanukkah Candle Lighting 2025 at Snowbird – 14 th – 21 st – Link

SLFS Holidays 2025: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE 19 th – 25 th – Link

Friday the 19th:

Utah Mammoth vs. New Jersey Devils at the Delta Center – Link

A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link

Magic, Moonlight & Mistletoe Postmodern Jukebox at The State Room – Link

Saturday the 20th:

2025 Winter Solstice Celebration at Red Butte Gardens – Link

2025 Winter Solstice: A Night of Traditions at Tracy Aviary – Link

Car Menorah Parade at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link

The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic at the Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 21st:

Jewish Heritage Night and Menorah Lighting with the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Winnipeg Jets at the Delta Center – Link

Menorah Lighting at Millcreek Common – Link

