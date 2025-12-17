Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from December 17th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • ZHU – The Marquis Park City – Saturday, January 31
  • Golden Dance Party( K-pop/ Demon Hunters DJ Night) – The Depot – Saturday, February 7th
  • Josh Groban w/ Jennifer Hudson – Friday, July 3rd – Maverik Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Christmas in Color 2025 – through 12/28 – Link 
  • 2025 World of Illumination: Enchanted Safari at Fair Park– 11/15 through 01/04 – Link 
  • Living Planet Aquarium Lantern Festival – through 01/10 – Link 
  • Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary – 11/21-12/31 – Link 
  • 2025 ZooLights at Utah’s Hogle Zoo 11/28-1/04 – Link 
  • Temple Square Christmas Lights 2025 11/28-1/01 – Link 
  • 2025 Breakfast with Santa at Grand America 11/29-12/23 – Link 
  • 2025 Little America Breakfast with Santa – 12/27-12/21 – Link 
  • 2025 Holiday Tea at Grand America 11/28-1/04 – Link 
  • Ballet West’s The Nutcracker – 2025 at Capitol Theater – 12/05-12/27 – Link 
  • Jolly Holiday DIVA Show! At Metro Music Hall – weekends through 12/21- Link 
  • 2025 Santa Brunch at La Caille – Sundays through 12/21 – Link 
  • Hanukkah Candle Lighting 2025 at Snowbird – 14th – 21st – Link 
  • SLFS Holidays 2025: IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE 19th – 25th – Link 

Friday the 19th 

  • Utah Mammoth vs. New Jersey Devils at the Delta Center – Link
  • A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Magic, Moonlight & Mistletoe Postmodern Jukebox at The State Room – Link 

Saturday the 20th:   

  • 2025 Winter Solstice Celebration at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • 2025 Winter Solstice: A Night of Traditions at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • Car Menorah Parade at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link 
  • The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic at the Delta Center – Link
  • A Kurt Bestor Christmas at Eccles Theater – Link  

Sunday the 21st 

  • Jewish Heritage Night and Menorah Lighting with the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Winnipeg Jets at the Delta Center – Link 
  • Menorah Lighting at Millcreek Common – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
