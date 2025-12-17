Boner of the Day From December 17th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: DAD MANAGED TO COUGH UP THAT LEAF AND THEN HE SPAT IT OUT.

Roy Marsh, an 86-year-old man in Lincolnshire, England, was fined after spitting out a leaf that blew into his mouth, an act enforcement officers said counted as spitting on the ground. He initially received a $334.50 fine, which was later reduced on appeal to $200.70, prompting criticism from a local councillor who said officers should use more discretion in cases of genuine accidents. While Marsh and his family called the incident unnecessary and excessive, the local council defended its enforcement practices, saying actions are monitored and not discriminatory.

Boner Candidate #2: THE POLICE DID NOT CONSIDER THIS DISPLAY VERY JOLLY

Police in Auburn, California, removed a Christmas-themed display near a high school that was offering free jars of marijuana to passersby. The display included a sign reading “Merry Christmas! Free Weed!” and contained 29 jars before a resident alerted authorities. Police said the marijuana was disposed of responsibly and joked on social media that “surprises are for stockings, not sidewalks.”

Boner Candidate #3: MY FLIET O FISH WAS MISSIN’ A PATTY

Anthony Landry, 59, was found guilty of murder for fatally shooting fellow McDonald’s customer Jeffrey Limmer, 46, during an altercation at a Houston restaurant in May 2024. Prosecutors said the confrontation began when Landry argued with employees over a missing sandwich patty, and Limmer intervened to stop the dispute. After being pushed outside, Landry retrieved a gun from his car and shot Limmer multiple times, killing him. Landry was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 11 and will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

