Radio From Hell | 6.08.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and Amy Donaldson is back with her sports report. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and talk about the 40th Anniversary event. Then, Bill Frost will tells us what to watch on TV and we play a round of Beat Gina, followed by Kerry’s Geek News. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

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