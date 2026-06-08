Geek News on the Radio June 8th, 2026

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin game teaser

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act makes $7.8 million at the box office

“The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act” was the top grossing film at the box office on Thursday night, just edging out Paramount/Miramax’s “Scary Movie” with $7.8 million grossed from preview screenings at 2,221 locations.

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Ghost Busters: Night Shift announcement

Sony Pictures held an event in New York City on Saturday at the Fire Department of the City of New York’s, the location has served as the Ghostbusters’ recurring headquarters. There, showrunners announced the official title and logo for Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s upcoming animated Ghostbusters series: Ghostbusters: Night Shift, expected to release in 2027.

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Devil May Cry Renewed For Third And Final Season

Netflix has officially confirmed that Devil May Cry will return for a third and final season. The announcement comes shortly after Season 2’s debut, which has secured a spot in Netflix’s Global Top 10 and proved that the animated adaptation remains a hit with fans.

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Sydney Sweeney to Star in ‘Hollow,’ the Reimagining of ‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

The actress is attached to star in Hollow, a movie adaptation of Lindsey Anderson Beer‘s debut novel that has sold to Putnam and is set to be published in fall 2027.

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