Boner of the Day for January 13th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE OFFICER CRASHED HIS CAR BECAUSE OF BOOBS AND WHATNOT

A Florida officer, slams his patrol car into a vehicle that had stop in front of him, in which internal affairs states that he was lying about how the accident occurred. About two months ago in Lake County- Tristan Macomber, gave various explanations for his distracted driving stating that he had been on the phone with another officer at the time of the crash and that his squad car had mechanical issues. But after investigators reviewed dash cam and body-word footage they were able to prove the officers story wrong. Macomber eventually admitted that he was on his phone “looking at inappropriate pictures, ” in which he further said “pornographic materials like boobs or whatnot.” Internal affairs found Macomber was in violation of several professional standards, including “departures from the truth” and prohibited use of electronic deceives. He became a deputy sheriff in 2021, and has yet to be charged with a crime.

Boner Candidate #2: MR. CLEAN AND MS. DOOKIE ARE BEHIND BARS

A couple in Florida caused a very public distraction for a large-scale shoplifting. This happened on December 18 at a Family Dollar in Mulberry, where detectives are referring to this couple as “Mr. Clean” and “Ms. Dookie” – where the suspects played different roles as they conspired in their retail theft. The man walked around the store gathering over $500 worth of items, while the woman caused a distraction for employees by using the restroom- without actually going to the restroom- using the floor as her restroom. As employees ran to clean up the mess- the man very calmly walked right past the registers and the woman was seen exiting the store not long after- the two then left together in the white Ford van.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: AGGIE WOMEN’S CLIMBING NIGHT IS A THING OF THE PAST

A Utah State University senior, Maddie Boyce was left in shock as her university takes away “Women’s Climb Night,’ that was held every Tuesday for women only- creating a safe and inclusive space for women to go rock climbing. After the passing of Bill HB261- a new state law that targeted diversity, equity and inclusion programs- they shut down USU’s Inclusion Center and caused this program to go away. Many female students were left in shock and sadness as this program was shut down and felt that this was a great way to feel included and welcomed to the university. Another USU senior, Clayton Shaw states that he never felt discriminated against due to Women’s Climb Night, but did see benefits. The University spokesperson said the university has received feedback and still encourage students to continue to support each other.

