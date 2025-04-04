Boner Of The Day For April 4th, 2025

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #1: A TRULY UGLY AMERICAN

24-year-old- Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov landed on an island in an attempt to meet the Sentinelese people- a tribe that is untouched by the industrial world. Indian police arrested this US tourist who sneaked onto a highly restricted island while carrying a coconut and a can of Diet Coke to this untouched tribe. All outsiders, Indians and foreigners alike, are banned from travelling within 3 miles of the island to help protect the Indigenous people outside diseases and to preserve their way of life. Police said he was arrested late Monday, about two days after he went ashore, and had visited the region twice in recent months. Polyakov used another inflatable boat with a motor to travel the roughly 35 kilometers of open sea from the main archipelago.

Boner Candidate #2: THE DIRT THIEF

A Vernal man is facing a felony charge accusing him of digging up around 33 dump truck loads of dirt from a victim’s property and then trying to sell it. The 49-year-old was charged Tuesday in the District Court with theft, a second-degree felony. For 2 months in 2024 the man used heavy excavating equipment performing property repairs/improvements for the victim. Here he removed “approximately’ 33 dump truckloads of dirt/earth from the victim’s property without the victim’s permission. Prosecutors said he took about 435 cubic yards of dirt and damage was estimated at over $10,000.

Boner Candidate #3: YOU GOTTA DO BETTER MAN

A South Salt Lake man is facing charges for one of two shootings that happened within 24 hours at the same apartment complex has now been charged in connection with the second shooting. Hidir Yousef Doka who is 21, was charged this past Wednesday in the 3rd District Court with discharge of a firearm, a second-degree felony. After the first shooting on July 13th, a friend of the victim messaged Doka and told him to “do better” according to charging documents filed Wednesday, that allegedly prompted Doka to reapply that he was “going to go back to the apartments with his friends to ‘post up and catch them.” The next court hearing for the first shooting is scheduled for Friday.

