Butterball Responds To “Turkey Challenge”

In case your kids call asking how long the turkey needs to spend in the microwave in order to have it ready for Thanksgiving dinner, don’t fret. It’s just a prank. But is it even possible to nuke the holiday meal centerpiece? Butterball has stepped up to answer that question. While microwaving a 25-pound turkey is “a little ambitious,” according to the company, halve the weight and it would be “no challenge at all,” adding if anyone needs instructions, “Give us a call … and we’ll walk you through it step-by-step.”
We started microwaving turkeys before hashtags even existed. The #25LBturkeychallenge is a little ambitious, but a 12-pound turkey is no challenge at all. Give us a call at 1-800-BUTTERBALL and we’ll walk you through it step-by-step.
— Butterball (@butterball) November 16, 2018
In case you think Butterball is trolling the internet, they confirmed to Fox News that it’s completely safe to microwave a turkey as long as it’s small.
