Woman Cooks Boyfriend, Serves Him With Rice

A Moroccan woman was arrested for allegedly killing and cooking her ex-boyfriend, then serving him for dinner. Authorities say the woman killed her man after he told her he planned to marry another woman. She then cooked up his remains and served him in a traditional rice dish called ‘machboos’. The crime was found out after the man’s brother went looking for him, and found a human tooth inside the woman’s blender.

