The Road to the Road Home with the Rocky Mountain Chevrolet Dealers

X96 invites you to help people experiencing homelessness this holiday season

Tonight, almost three thousand people, including eight hundred children, will be safe and warm in The Road Home‘s Emergency Shelter’s or housing programs.

Drop off blankets, coats, boots, hats, and gloves at any Rocky Mountain Chevy Dealer and join us on December 20th and 21st for the Road Home Radiothon. X96 will broadcast live for two days from The Road Home’s Salt Lake Community Shelter to raise funds to provide shelter, supportive services, and housing programs all year long. Visit Rocky Mountain Chevrolet dealership donation locations or to make a cash donation.

You can drop off needed items for The Road Home at any of these Rocky Moutain Chevrolet dealers.

Help Utahns get back on the road to their own home!

