Cats React To The Sound Of Their Name

When you say your cat’s name, they will react. If they ignore you, kitty is in a mood. A new study says cats do respond when you call their name. It’s not so much that they know what the name means, but they associate the sound with getting food, treats or affection. Since cats hear their names a lot, it becomes special to them. This is the first experimental evidence that shows cats can differentiate the words we say.

